We finally know how Kim Kardashian feels about the cheating scandal her sister, Khloe Kardashian, endured with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

“Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f–ked up,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres. “We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are…you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.”

The beauty mogul went on to explain that she made a deal with her brother, Rob Kardashian, that when a baby is involved, she’s going to keep things cute and classy. “Because one day True’s gonna see this and you know…it’s so messed up,” Kim shared.

Khloe gave birth to her first child with Tristan, days after he was all over the blogs lip-locking with random females, among other things not even worth mentioning.