Kyla Imani Teams Up with Jay Critch for New Single “Sitting Up In My Room”

Three years after going viral with her re-creation of Beyonce’s “7/11,” 16-year-old singer Kyla Imani is back. And this time, it’s with New York City rapper Jay Critch.

A different sound and new wave for Kyla, “Sitting Up In My Room” showcases her growth not only as a musician, but as a young woman. With lyrics like “Normally, I don’t even know your name. Normally, I don’t even play these games” and “Normally, I wouldn’t let you in my head,” Kyla isn’t shying away from the common and easily-relatable narrative of being ironically intrigued by someone.

“Sitting Up In My Room” is an effortless blend of Pop and R&B, with a hard-hitting display of Hip-Hop. Showcasing her soothingly raspy tone and ear for harmonious hymns, the track is an ode to the ever-lasting battle of not being able to control what’s on your mind.

A product of 2000’s hybrid-blend of music, it is clear in her sound that her inspirations include the likes of Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Ne-Yo, Demi Lavato and Rihanna, among others. With this new track, Kyla has made her versatility clear, and there’s no guessing where the singer will go from here.

Listen to “Sitting Up In My Room” below.