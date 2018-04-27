We never forget our fallen hip-hop legends here at The Source, and we definitely couldn’t forget Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes — that spunky rap voice you know and love from the platinum hits of R&B supergroup TLC.

From claiming the “crazy” side on CrazySexyCool (1994) to redefining what a “pop-rap” star could look and sound like — easily the predecessor of acts like Nicki Minaj and Azealia Banks — Left Eye embodied a presence that’s always felt, and deeply missed, every time April 25th (the day she departed this Earth back in 2002) comes around.

What we’ll always remember is her eclectic and forward-thinking style, which we recently saw hip-hop’s latest leading lady Cardi B tribute during her Week 1 Coachella 2018 performance.

Take a look at our favorite moments from Left Eye’s amazing style during her short time here. We miss you, Queen…

(11/1991) The “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” music video — fresh from the beginning.

(5/1995) Every time TLC wore matching outfits (ex: this matching Tommy Girl moment from the 1995 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards)

(1997) This beautifully-eerie moment that Left Eye crossed paths with fellow departed ‘90s legend Aaliyah, rocking a blue iridescent body suit at Lance Un Rivera’s birthday party. Not only did Left Eye host the party, but word is she was dating Un during that time. The more you know…

(9/1997) Performing “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” alongside Lil’ Kim, Da Brat, Missy Elliott, and Angie Martinez – draped in Egyptian goddess garbs like the queen that she was, and still is.

(9/1999) Killing the VMA stage again — futuristic vibes, FTW! — this time at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony alongside TLC members “Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. On top of a stellar performance, the group also won the Best Group Video award for their smash No.1 single “No Scrubs” — the second-biggest Hot 100 single of 1999 in the U.S.

(2000) Modeling in billboard ads for Calvin Klein’s “Dirty Denim” Campaign. Others stars featured in this campaign include Macy Gray and Latin pop sensation Shakira.

(8/2001) Giving us her best Tank Girl goggle feels at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards, paired with a World War II-inspired get-up that proves she was years ahead on the vintage military trend.

(8/2001) Looking fire-hot at the “MTV20: Live and Almost Legal” event, a celebration that commemorated the 20th anniversary of MTV Networks. TLC performed a medley of their hits that night, and the moment would be the last time the group would perform together live before Lisa’s passing less than a year later.

(10/2001) Rocking a simple Christian Dior T-shirt with a bold, multicolored miniskirt, in a shoot that looks like it was around the time of her debut solo album Supernova — a project that was unfortunately shelved by Arista in 2001.

(2001/2002) This beautiful, almost angelic photo of Lisa. Not too much is known about the date & location of this shot, but it’s possible that the photo was taken in Honduras during her final days, which was documented in the hard-to-watch footage from VH1’s RocDocs feature Last Days of Left Eye.

What are some your favorite style moments and overall memories of Left Eye? R.I.P. Lisa!