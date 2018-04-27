Their backs were against the wall. There were only two options. Win or go home. The Milwaukee Bucks chose the primary.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played like a man on a mission in Game 6. The Greek Freak finished the game with a double double in the 97-86 win against the Boston Celtics. He scored a game high 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, in route to force a series finale.

“At the end, it was about will,” said Antetokounmpo. “I was out there, I was trying to make plays, I was trying to be aggressive.”

That aggression ended up paying off for his team down the stretch. In the fourth quarter, the Buck’s all-star forced the issue. He grabbed offensive rebounds and scored point in an effort to secure the victory. He iced the game with a turn around fadeaway at the free throw line.

Milwaukee fans did not want to see their home town team go down at home.

The Bucks were in a similar position in the 2017 playoffs, against the Toronto Raptors. They ended up losing a Game 6 on their home floor. This year proved to be different.

“It’s big for our growth, growing as a team,” said the Greek Freak. “We have a big opportunity ahead of us, hopefully we can go to Boston and get ready for Game 7.”

The task will be tall for the Young Bucks in a hostile Boston environment. The Bucks are led by Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier and rookie, Jayson Tatum. With the absence of NBA all-star, Kyrie Irving, the Celtics young core have won three game on big shots and clutch play. They will have to put together one more game in order to advance to the second round. They will ultimately have the advantage of playing in front of thousands of green jerseys. The teams will have Friday to get before the series final on Saturday at 8 pm EST. The Philadelphia 76ers await the winner of Game 7.