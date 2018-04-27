Former ‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Her Son Is Not Black

Former ‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Her Son Is Not Black

Nancy Fernandez, the mother of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas’ child, is in hot water after posting a video with their son, Bryce Thomas, that dismisses the fact that she has Black child.

Fernandez maintains a very light skin complexion and displays ethnic facial and hair features, but her race is ultimately unclear to the general public. Bryce on the other hand, is clearly Black. He even acknowledges the fact. But when he states he’s Black on camera — understanding that he has a Black father — Nancy Fernandez chimes in to let him know, “You’re not Black, you’re brown.”

Critics were appalled at the shocking video while others were simply disappointed that racial shaming is still alive and well in 2018.

The video begins with Nancy asking her son, “What do I have?”

He responds by saying, “A white daughter and a Black son.”

Here is when she utters her ridiculous “You’re not Black, you’re brown” statement, and things just go on from there.

To make matters worse, Bryce defends his Black skin by saying he knows what he is because “My dad is the color of a newly paved street.”

Nancy and Bryce are then seen laughing at the aforementioned statement, but Bryce ultimately defends his argument stating, “I’m Black,” before the video ends.

As a response, Peter Thomas reposted the video to his Instagram account with a caption that reads, “@kvnng.bt (my son stated, my dad is black like a newly paved street) I AM BLACK @itsnancyhernadez BUT I AM ALSO BEAUTIFUL…”

Watch Nancy and Bryce’s video below.