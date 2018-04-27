Timing is everything and sometimes your past has a way of haunting you at the wrong time.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has some last-minute explaining to do after the Internet exhumed some offensive tweets from his high school days.

The tweets, all of which have since been deleted, were published by Yahoo Sports. Some contain some racially insensitive messages

He also tweeted: “I hate LeBron!!!!! #LeBronSucks” in 2011, which is only a problem in that it is empirically wrong and bad form if he ends up in Cleveland.

According to ESPN, The former Wyoming quarterback spoke to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith about the old tweets late Wednesday night and apologized, saying he was “young and dumb.”

Will those tweets cost him dearly in the NFL draft? His agent should have gotten ahead of the tweets before someone else leaked it out. One thing for sure, the Cleveland Browns are probably not going to draft Allen number one overall.

Only Allen knows if he is racist or not and that is something he will have to deal with when he gets on an NFL team. Not a good way to begin your NFL career.