Remy Ma is still putting in work towards her comeback album, 7 Winters & 6 Summers. She linked up with fellow Bronx native, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, to deliver her latest single, “Company.”

As expected, A Boogie took over the melodic hook, meanwhile Remy rapped about her independence, securing the bag, and time behind bars.

Baby, what you want from me?/I been gettin’ money, I could really put you on your feet/I was gettin’ one visit, two phone calls, three showers a week/Now I get like 90K for my voice just to touch the beat, but yo I will never ask you what you got for me/I just want some sloppy, every couple days I want the D/I don’t need no E, I got some M’s and now I got a G/Can’t explain the nueva, boy, it’s somethin’ you gotta see, but yeah,” raps Remy.

Check out the song below: