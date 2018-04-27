The third season of Netflix’s critically-acclaimwed original series, Stranger Things, has officially begun production.

The streaming service certainly knows how to tease us, especially when it’s related to this show. They released a behind-the-scenes video starring Lucas’ adorable baby sister Erica, who called us all nerds and confirmed that the highly-anticipated forthcoming season is underway.

There wasn’t any tea spilled in the teaser, yet fans nationwide are all engrossed. All we know is that a few cast members linked up for a roundtable on 4/20. One bit of information they did give us was the names for two new cast members. Cary Elwes, who will play Mayor Kline, and Jake Busey, who plays a journalist for The Hawkins post.