After publicly supporting controversial President Donald Trump, Kanye West said what he said and he’s not going to say it no more. Despite receiving backlash from his celebrity friends, Ye is standing firm on his beliefs. Many fans are completely checking him off, but T.I. says he’s not giving up on him.

It’s unclear what they spoke about but it appears that there’s no love lost on Tip’s end, and he plans to further educate this lost brother.

The Atlanta rapper has always used his platform to speak on important social issues, as well as call out his Hip Hop peers when they’re out of line. Hopefully something from there conversation does stick, because Ye isn’t giving us much to be optimistic about.