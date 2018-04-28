Two decades deep, and this album is the definition of how to make hits without sacrificing lyrical intricacy. The proof? Well, it hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Hip Hop/R&B chart. The beat selection and attention to detail with the lyrics helped Pun carve his name into hip-hop history by becoming the first Latin solo MC to go platinum.

Still Not A Player had nightclubs around the globe shaking while the Fat Joe assisted Twinz (Deep Cover 98) had people on every block corner making the gas face at the infamous “Dead in the middle of little Italy…” rhyme scheme. The West Coast nod from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg was huge at the time and the marriage of east coast lyricism over the Dr. Dre production was flawless.

The production credits read like an optimistic 90’s production wish list, but they are very very real with Juju of The Beatnuts, Dr. Dre, Rza of the Wu-Tang Clan, DITC’s Showbiz, Dead Prez and Rockwilder amongst them. Sonically it was a straightforward canvas for the young Puerto Rican to paint his pictures on and has aged better than a lot of it’s peers from around the same time which is a testament that making good songs is more important than following trends.

The impressive thing about Pun wasn’t his song concepts, his creative metaphors or groundbreaking content but it was the fact that he made the art of MCing sound like an actual craft. Each verse sounds like it was put together carefully and meticulously like surgery. Puns vocals could make someone who has shrugged rap off as some kind of flash in the pan noise ‘that all the kids are doing’ stop in awe. He possessed the sort of skills that intimidated his fellow MC’s, the sort of skills that would make his collaborators re-write their verses or as legend has it, avoid the studio completely.

It’s fitting that the man born Christopher Lee Rios was better known as ‘The Punisher’ because everything about his style was rooted in execution and this record is still inflicting retribution on lesser MC’s twenty years later.