It seems like the Toronto Raptors are celebrating their 102-92 win over the Washington Wizards yesterday by finally giving us official images of the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “Raptors”, complete with insignia from the team’s biggest star supporter, Drake.

Speculation around the shoe’s released has been going wild for some time now, particularly due to leaked images of the silhouette that seemed to not show Drake’s signature on the tongue — further sparking rumors that Drizzy was jumping ship from Jordan Brand to Team adidas. We’ll just have to wait and see on how that turns out, but so far it looks like he’s still a JB all-star, for now.

All we’ve got for you guys right now are these images, but the release date is expected for early summer according to HYPEBEAST. Take a look at these bad boys below and we’ll keep you updated on the drop:

Images: NIKE