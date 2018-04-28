Streetwear collabs are usually reserved for hip-hop heavyweights and pop royalty — hey, even actor Ray Liotta gets in on the action sometimes! — but Los Angeles-based brand PLEASURES is taking the alternative route by collaborating with legendary heavy rock/nu metal band Korn.

Celebrating 20 years since the band dropped their magnum opus Follow The Leader (1998), this surprise capsule collection includes a selection of shirts, hoodies and shorts that incorporate the classic “KoЯn” logo, a black & white image of the band, and the full tracklist from the aforementioned album on the back of some tees.

Pick up the PLEASURES x KoЯn collaboration right now online, and get a look at the streetwear rock mashup below:

Images: PLEASURES