Patta shows love to over 50 years of the Vans Authentic with a new editorial that also shines light on their native Amsterdam surroundings.

Originally known as the Style #44 when the silhouette launched in 1966, the Vans Authentic took its cues from classic CVO lace-up shoes — “circular vamp oxford” if you need an abbreviation breakdown — with Vans improving on their design by adding higher quality materials and utilizing their now-signature vulcanized sole.

To celebrate the shoe’s legacy, Patta tapped local street photographer Kyle Weeks to shoot model/influencers Tirino Yspol, Jamairo Nawaz, Piet Langeveld, KC, Iggy Tuin, Georgy Dendoe, Didem Senay, and Sharon Harman in an editorial that shows us just how cool it is over in Amsterdam where the Patta flagship location is located.

Take a look at the editorial below, and shop select Vans styles on Patta’s website right now.