The Internet guitarist/vocalist Steve Lacy — who stepped out last year as a solo star on his super smooth EP Steve Lacy’s Demo — helps to show off the latest looks from BornxRaised in their new spring/summer 2018 lookbook.

Lacy took the LA-based brand to his hometown of Compton for the shots, which look more like a really cool album photoshoot than merely a set of images to sell clothing. The range of apparel goes from dressed-up floral print button-ups and velour joggers to Thrasher-inspired graphic tees with a seamless transition.

Check out more images of Steve Lacy in the BornxRaised’s Spring/Summer 2018 lookbook below, and shop the collection when it drops this Monday (April 30) in the brand’s webshop.

Source: HYPEBEAST

Images: Alan Lear/BornxRaised