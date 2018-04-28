We’ve seen glimpses of Travis Scott‘s heavily talked about Jordan Retro 4 collaboration, mostly in part due to Houston Rockets small forward P.J. Tucker rocking them on court during his Game 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves over a week ago. Thankfully, it looks like we’ll be seeing the shoe officially hit shelves this summer.


The silhouette was inspired by the Houston Oilers (known now as the Tennessee Titans), although most sneakerheads refer to them as the “Cactus Jack”, named after Travis’ well-known aka. The overall appearance is true to its inspiration, showcasing a “University Blue” suede upper to match the team’s home uniform. The red inner lining is the true tribute feature, acting as a nod to the face guard on the throwback Houston Oilers helmets.

Expect the Travis Scott x Jordan 4 Retro “Houston Oilers” (or “Cactus Jack”) to arrive on June 23. In the meantime, enjoy some of our favorite Travis Scott hits below: