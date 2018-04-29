Former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Shaquem had his left hand amputated at the age of four, due to a congenital disorder. That didn’t stop him from playing association football all his life.

If you don’t get chills/tears/misty-eyed watching the scene at Shaquem Griffin’s house when he was drafted, get your heart checked. pic.twitter.com/xD3x03prKa — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 28, 2018

Griffin was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in his first year of starting at outside linebacker back in 2016. For the past two seasons, he dominated for the Knights, including in the team’s unbeaten 2017 season. Griffin totaled an incredible 33.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks combined the past two seasons.

What makes Shaquem’s draft situation that more interesting, he will be reunited with his twin brother Shaquill Griffin, who is a starting cornerback on the Seahawks.

Shaquem Griffin will join his brother Shaquill on the Seahawks. The last time brothers were drafted by the same team was in 2001, when the Titans took CB Andre Dyson in the second round, after they had taken WR Kevin Dyson in round one in 1998 via @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/PEUNjhgG7A — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 28, 2018

Getting drafted wasn’t the only accomplishment Griffin had this weekend — he announced on Twitter that he has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

Not a bad week for Shaquem.