Former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Shaquem had his left hand amputated at the age of four, due to a congenital disorder. That didn’t stop him from playing association football all his life.

Griffin was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in his first year of starting at outside linebacker back in 2016. For the past two seasons, he dominated for the Knights, including in the team’s unbeaten 2017 season. Griffin totaled an incredible 33.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks combined the past two seasons.

What makes Shaquem’s draft situation that more interesting, he will be reunited with his twin brother Shaquill Griffin, who is a starting cornerback on the Seahawks.

Getting drafted wasn’t the only accomplishment Griffin had this weekend — he announced on Twitter that he has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

Not a bad week for Shaquem.