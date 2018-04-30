Just like Thanos, Marvel’s latest masterpiece just reshaped box office history.

Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War topped the box office this weekend with the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time.

The film earned an estimated $250 million opening weekend in North America, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $248 million domestic debut in 2015. Infinity War also broke the record for the highest-grossing Saturday at the domestic box office with a whopping $83 million.

While there may be a lot of debate and year-long lingering questions about Avengers: Infinity War, it seems like the film has enough shock factor and must-see event hype surrounding it that will propel the film like a rocket through week two.

Black Panther continues to do well, raking in another $4.6 million over the weekend to add to its already profitable $688 million domestic revenue.

A:IW and Black Panther’s presence in theaters marks the first time any two MCU (Marvel Cinematic Univesrse) films have simultaneously lived on the big screen since The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man released in 2008.

Marvel’s films have now collectively grossed $15 billion worldwide, and show no signs of slowing down — even in the face of ongoing speculation about “superhero fatigue.” And Infinity War’s shocking ending will only assure fans that superhero fatigue isn’t happening anytime soon.

The only question left to ask is how fast can Avengers: Infinity War clear the $1 billion mark?