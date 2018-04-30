If Bill Cosby is sentenced to time behind bars, he’s not going to be treated like a regular inmate.

TMZ reports the Pennsylvania Dept. of Corrections provides a wide range of services for inmates with special needs, including those who are blind and need a wheelchair like Cosby.

Cosby could be assigned to a special needs cell if his health is that bad, where daily essentials are brought to him. “Due to his age and the fact he would be a prison first-timer, Cosby might also get aid from one or more of the DOC’s 500 trained peer support specialists … who serve as guides during the tough acclimation to prison life,” TMZ states.

Cosby was charged of 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault, and is seeing up to 10 years max for each count.