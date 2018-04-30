Bill Cosby was proven guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting women in 2004. He set to be sentenced in 75 days. The disgraced comedian is facing up to 10 years for three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

On Friday, a judge ordered that he must undergo a “sexually violent predator assessment.” He also put Cosby on house arrest inside his Philadelphia home as he counts down the days until his sentencing, while he’s out on bail.

After Cosby’s verdict, the #MeToo movement began targeting R. Kelly and launched a #MuteRKelly campaign. The singer argues that he was in consensual relationships with adults, but the rumors have been lingering for too long. Gabrielle Union said that Cosby was the first domino, will R. Kelly be the second?