Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef was facing some serious time after he was arrested last January for allegedly robbing his former producer, Ramsay Tha Great. But thanks to a few key witness and evidence issues with the prosecution, Keef’s finally free (of these charges anyways).

According to TMZ, Keef’s accuser is currently serving a 10-year sentence for pimping and human trafficking, and another accuser, who originally was speaking to police, is no where to be found. With a lack of evidence against the rapper, all armed robbery charges had to be dropped.

When Chief Keff was originally arrested in January, many on social media labeled Ramsay The Great a snitch, and threatened his life for talking to police. These online threats could be what led the second victim’s sudden disappearance while investigators worked to build their case.

Ramsay addressed the hate by uploading a video message to Instagram for all to hear.

“N—as can call me rat, I ain’t never claimed to be a gangster, none of that, nothing,” Ramsay said. “I just claimed to be a producer. So you can call me rat, whatever y’all wanna do. I’ll see you in court.”

Though incarcerated, the Chicago Drill rapper has not yet said anything in regards to the case.

As for Chief Keef, he’s fallen into quite a bit of trouble over the past few years. Aside from this case, Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, is also dealing with the after math of a DUI arrest that occurred in Miami of last year. In addition to being under the influence, reports later revealed that Keef was on eight different drugs at the time of his arrest including morphine and fentanyl.