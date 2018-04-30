This morning, Hot 97 morning show host Ebro welcomed Black conservative, Donald Trump supporter and YouTube personality Candace Owens to the show. Needless to say, the welcome was short lived.

The newly-made Kanye crony requested to be on the show just to discuss her side of things.

Ebro emphasized that no one in the urban community is going to align themselves with the “Make America Great Again” movement, which Owens couldn’t explain exactly what the “Again” part actually means. Owens conceded that “Again” for her means “times where her sharecropping grandfather was able to buy land”, to which Ebro replied, “No one is going to support anything when you are aligning yourself with white supremacists.”

See the entire interview below: