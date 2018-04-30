Warning, spoiler alert. Please do not keep reading if you have yet to see Infinity War.

After opening weekend, Avengers: Infinity War is having everyone go crazy looking for clues as to how Avengers 4 is going to top this one. As many left the theaters teary eyed with silent car rides home, fans are wondering “what now?” What happens next? Where do we go from here? Fortunately, we might be able to piece together a movie title for Avengers 4.

Back in 2014, Avengers 3 and 4 were originally titled Infinity War Part I and Infinity War Part II, hinting at the two part story line but in July of 2016, directors Joe and Anthony Russo clapped the Avengers 4 title as to not have fans confused and expecting it was just a gigantic movie divided into two parts. But that also doesn’t mean it won’t be the case, maybe not entirely but with an ending as lifechanging as Infinity War’s, we’re going to need that continuation Russo’s.

With speculations at an all time high, the directors addressed when they would be dropping the title for Avengers 4 to which they responded, after everyone has a chance to take in Infinity War and let it marinate for a little is when they will announce the title. But due to much research from CinemaBlend, their first pick when it comes to titles is “Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet” which takes us back to 1991 to comic book days when the Thanos was desperately trying to impress the personification of Death with six infinity gems to murk half of the universe. Infinity War was inspired by this particular comic and keep in mind, it was only half of the story. Now our heroes that survived have a huge battle ahead of them against the Mad Titan with his Gauntlet still attached and fully functioning, it’s a given that Thanos will still have the power of a God as long as the Gauntlet is still in his possession.

Another possible title could be “Avengers: Endgame.” If you remember, Doctor Strange almost hurt himself in the midst of meditating as he witnessed over 14 million possible outcomes and only 1 of those resulted in an Avengers victory. After having the Time Stone in his grasp, Thanos popped onto Earth and took the last stone. Before Strange disintegrated, he said to Tony Stark that they’re at the endgame now and that this was the only way. Fans are speculating that maybe killing off half the universe was all apart of the plan to defeat Thanos.