Comedian Issa Rae is not only notable for being America’s most awkward black girl but for producing and starring in her hit show Insecure on HBO.

However, before Insecure, Rae graced several best-seller lists after releasing her book, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” titled after her YouTube series with the same name. In her book, Rae touches on several topics while sharing her POV being a Black woman in today’s society. This includes dealing with the hardships that come along with working, dating, partying and life in general.

Rae apparently still has fans purchasing the book because she began trending early Monday morning after receiving backlash from fans via Twitter.

The trolling started when a fan revealed a highlighted a passage from her book where Rae encourages Black woman to embrace the idea of dating Asian men who get the same treatment as black women in society; being heavily stigmatized and undesired. Rae suggested the two races join forces due to Asian woman dating outside their race and black men doing the same, hence, suggesting why not date each other.

Rae being completely satirical in her book received the wrath of the Twitter fingers. Check out the commentary below:

Are we shocked Issa Rae wrote this? I’m not pic.twitter.com/8F7EtpaWYm — Fidel Cashflow (@TommyDreamer___) April 29, 2018

People like Issa Rae are agents. Im really starting to think it’s a psychological operation going on to create discourse in the black community.

That’s going to sound funny to some people but if you know history this isn’t far fetched by any mean. — Cavs 2018 NBA Champs (@216Champ2) April 30, 2018

I say if a black man said what Issa Rae said y’all would flip. Coming in my mentions telling me that black men do it too is showing how y’all would rather deflect Instead of admitting she was wrong — Domonique👩🏽‍🍳 (@ChefDomonique) April 30, 2018

If Issa Rae could actually get an Asian man, she would’ve just done so by now. Truth be told, they ain’t fucking with her black ass either lmao….. — Cis lord problematic™ (@InTheDarkIShine) April 30, 2018