J. Cole’s KOD sits atop Billboard 200, after breaking Spotify and Apple Music’s opening day record.

Billboard also reports that the week’s 322.7 million on-demand streams of KOD‘s tracks is the most of the year, dethroning Migos’ Culture II by almost 100 million. Plus, KOD has the biggest week in 2018 so far. It also the second biggest sale week, trailing behind Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods.

New album. KOD 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 17, 2018

Cole released the album on 4/20, with no prior notice. Just a secret show and fans were rejoicing. The single “ATM” has since appeared in the NBA Playoffs advertising campaign with ESPN.