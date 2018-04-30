Meek Mill is Now Free to Do Shows Outside of Philly

Meek Mill’s travel restrictions have been lifted for working purposes. The Philly rapper had the conditions of his bail amended last week by Judge Genece Brinkley, the same judge who has been accused of having a personal vendetta against him.

TMZ reports that Meek has been granted traveling rights outside of Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County for business activities. All he has to do is submit any travel plans within 72 hours to the probation department.

You didn’t have to tell him twice that he had permission to travel. The “Lord Knows” rapper was spotted out to eat with 76ers owner, Michael Rubin, in New York City after his business meeting with Roc Nation management team.