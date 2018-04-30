Former correspondent for The Daily Show, Michelle Wolf was the roast master at this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner and she didn’t hold back on any of Donald Trump‘s team.

The Hilton Ballroom in Washington D.C. was packed with the nation’s top journalists and media outlets for a night to celebrate journalism — needless to say, President Trump was not in attendance for the second year in a row and instead hosted a campaign-style rally in Michigan at the same time as the dinner.

Regardless of Trump not wanting to sit in the ballroom and bare the jokes at his expense as past president’s have done, Michelle Wolf didn’t hold back on the POTUS or his staff, specifically the women of his staff.

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Aunt Huckabee-Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh I know Aunt Coulter,” Wolf joked as the Press Secretary glared two seats from the podium. “She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye.”

Wolf also went after White House Counselor, Kellyanne Conway who was Trump’s go-to for media appearances and became famous for her “alternative facts” comment on MSNBC’s Meet The Press. Wolf suggested that the media outlets in attendance stop putting Conway on TV.

“If you don’t give her a platform, she has nowhere to lie. It’s like that old saying: If a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree. I’m not suggesting she gets hurt. Just stuck.”

Following her nearly 20 minute routine, Wolf was subject to criticism for her profanity laced jokes and more so for attacking Huckabee-Sanders looks. President Trump caught wind of the news and took to social media to voice his displeasure.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it,” President Trump said on Twitter. “The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!”

Trump wasn’t the only person to criticize the comedian. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski called Wolf’s attacks on Huckabee-Sanders “deplorable” and called for an apology from the White House Correspondents Association.

Wolf responded to Brzezinski’s tweet saying that she was complimenting her eye makeup.

Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable. I have experienced insults about my appearance from the president. All women have a duty to unite when these attacks happen and the WHCA owes Sarah an apology. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 29, 2018

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

