Remember those hilarious Lil Penny Nike commercials from the ’90s that aired during Penny Hardaway‘s golden years on the Orlando Magic roster? If you were too young to remember, or just need a quick reminder, peep this hilarious one below where the mini-Penny ran into Tyra Banks:

Now, we can’t promise you’ll bag a supermodel in these, but the Air Max Penny 1 that inspired the whole campaign is making a return this summer, with a colorway especially inspired by the pint-sized puppet. Decked out in a “Deep Royal” and “Gym Red” colorway that’d go perfect with a Hardaway throwback jersey, the silhouette adds an extra boost of humor by incorporating Lil Penny’s half-size height “Pros” number embroidered on the heel.

Pick up the Air Max Penny 1 “Lil Penny” at Nike retailers beginning June 30 for a retail price of $160 USD. More pics below:



Source: Sneaker News