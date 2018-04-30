After LeBron James “did what he had to do” (as always) during the Cav’s 105-101 Game 7 win yesterday against the Indiana Pacers, the champ can no longer be denied his King status.

Consider this new release his crowning gift from Nike.

The new Lebron Soldier 12 pays tribute to the star player’s St. Vincent-St. Mary high school, complete with the school’s “White”, “Green” and “Gold” sports team colors. The white portion predominantly takes over the upper, while green shows up on the outsole, speckled midsole, and inner lining detailing. Gold appears in the tiniest dosage of the three hues, only appearing on the heel emblem and Swoosh lining that’s displayed on the frontal strap.

Expect the Nike LeBron Soldier 12 “SVSM” to hit Nike Basketball retailers beginning this Saturday (May 5) for a retail price of $130 USD.



Source: Sneaker News