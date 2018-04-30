Nipsey Hussle took the stage at the 2018 Broccoli City Festival at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. on Saturday, April 28.

He performed a slew of hits from his latest album, Victory Lap and sent a clear message to Kanye West and President Donald Trump.

Before singing YG’s politically-charged single, “FDT.” He made it clear that he wasn’t feeling Ye endorsing Donnie. “N*ggas out here wearing #MakeAmericaGreatAgain hats. I ain’t feeling that sh*t,” Neighborhood Nip said before serenading the crowd.

Check the clip below: