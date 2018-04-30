Keeping with the trend of showing love to Germany, Palace taps legendary German photographer Juergen Teller to capture the brand’s new Summer 2018 collection, arriving later this week.

Featuring common faces, including Palace skate team riders Blondey McCoy and Lucien Clarke, the eye-grabbing lookbook show’s off Palace’s new theme of “Thermonuclear Protection” pieces, which include headgear, shorts, track jackets and a few denim pieces that incorporate the all-over print wave. We also get a glance at the London-bred skate brand’s upcoming collaborations with Oakley and GORE-TEX, so this summer is definitely looking lit over at Team Palace.

Expect the new Palace Summer 2018 Collection to drop online and at the brand’s London flagship and New York store beginning this Friday (May 4).