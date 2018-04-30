Netherlands streetwear stalwart Patta is on a roll with the dope editorials this week! After already dropping a fresh set of flicks to celebrate 50+ years of the Vans Authentic, the brand is now showing love to the ladies who rock streetwear just as well as the dudes.

This set of images sets the tone for the upcoming summer 2018 collection, with brand-favorite photographer Menno Kok handling duties behind the lens. While the clothes are fire in every way possible — jogging suits, graphics tees, and outwear galore! — the real focus here is all the melanin magic going on with the models. Major props to Cherella Gessel, Christiana Johnson, Isa, Lindsay, and Safae for making these clothes look oh-so fly.

Peep the editorial in full below, and check for new gear to drop both online and at Patta Amsterdam and London locations beginning this Friday (May 4).