President Donald Trump once again praised Kanye West after the rapper declared his support for the Republican.

“Kanye West gets it — when he sees African American unemployment is the lowest in history, you know, people are watching,”

Trump told a crowd of supporters in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday.

Yeezus also released a surprise track addressing his recent comments praising Trump.

The song, “Ye vs. the People”, is a collaboration with rapper T.I. in which the Chicago-born rapper is defending his recent political Twitter rants, while T.I. appears to represent the voices of Kanye’s fans and famous friends who have been on edge in light of his public support of Trump.