Lock it in, we’ve officially got a calendar date for the release of the highly anticipated Pusha T album, King Push on May 25, 2018.

This comes after Kanye West announced a string of album releases in which were to come via Twitter, among them also the legendary Nas and New York up and coming artist Teyana Taylor.

This album is leaning on some pretty hefty expectations, with Pusha stating to Billboard in late 2017 that it will be next year’s album of the year. Not only is he making a steady case to be in the running, he also stated that Kanye West would be producing the whole album, certainly giving it a head start amongst others. The album was due to release some time ago, but has been pushed back due to “getting things right” and that it has been through multiple versions, this being the final time lucky.

The album will come as the forty-year-olds third solo studio album, after King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, his second was released back in 2015. Pusha first rose to fame alongside his brother No Malice with the duo’s hip-hop group Clipse. But since the duo’s last album Till The Casket Drops way back in 2009, they have been dwelling individually in their solo careers. With King Push right around the corner, fans should definitely be amping up for this one.