Reports suggest that Quavo got into a scuffle in Las Vegas over the weekend, and it turns out that he got charged with battery.

TMZ reports that the Quavo and his crew pulled up to Encore Hotel & Casino after a performance. A valet told them they had to move their vehicle because an ambulance was on its way. The Migos member was allegedly unhappy with these orders, and he and three other guys began to fight with the valet.

Things went 0-100 real quick, and hotel security detained the men. The cops were eventually called, and all the men were cited, including the rapper.

The rest of the trio and Cardi B were present, but were not involved in the altercation. Watch the aftermath of the brawl here.