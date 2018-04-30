Over the weekend, during Red Bull‘s BC One Camp Houston, an breaking battle of epic proportions went down, with over a dozen of the illest b-boys and b-girls from the Southeast and East Coast participating in competition in which the winners will find themselves at the Red Bull World Finals in Zurich, Switzerland later this year.

Hosted by NYC’s Dstroy and judged by breaking experts including the illustrious Crazy Legs from the legendary Rock Steady Crew, the top B-boys from down South and the East Coast battled it out in a tough bracket system where only the dopest breakers would qualify to move on the the world finals. A packed house in downtown Houston’s The Secret Group was the perfect spot to wow the crowd while DJ Craze kept the vibe explosive on the 1s and 2s.

Only one person could walk away the winner which was none other than Zebra representin’ the Rotten Apple, who will be appearing the the Red Bull BC One World Finals.

Check out the dope pics below courtesy of @CarloCruz, @DrewGurlan and @TheSuperManiak

