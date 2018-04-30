With a career spanning over 20 years, Roman rapper and beat-maker Noyz Narcos (Emanuele Frasca) has paid his dues and entrenched his name among the top tier of Italian artists. This week the native from the country’s capital celebrated his recently released seventh studio album Enemy achieving gold status, as well as the 15-track album being the most sold of any genre in the nation. These accolades are a testament to Noyz Narcos’ commitment to his craft and are unsurprising given his fans have been eagerly anticipating a new studio album for three years.

Prior to the release of Enemy, Noyz Narcos announced that this may be the last album he delivers his fans. When asked why this may be the case he explained that for each album’s creation he immerses himself in the writing and recording process whole-heartedly in an attempt to make timeless albums that can be listened to front to back. Noyz Narcos has expressed that this is an art that is less and less appreciated as the landscape of music changes, with many new rappers just wanting quick cash and instant gratification.

Enemy has already achieved critical acclaim, with Noyz Narcos being praised for his decision to feature both a host of fellow veterans such as Salmo, Achille Lauro, Luchè and Coez, as well as new-comers to the Italian Hip Hop landscape including the duo Carl Brave x Franco 126. Noyz Narcos is proud of all of the features on this release and has declared the importance of all collaborations being recorded together in the studio and not over long-distance communication as is all too common in this social-media age.

To accompany the release of this album Noyz Narcos recently published the video “Sinnò Me Moro” (“Otherwise I’ll Die”) produced by Night Skinny, a homage to legendary Roman singer Gabriella Ferri who passed away in 2004 of a suspected suicide. Now living in Milan, this single also doubles as a fitting tribute to Rome and all that Noyz Narcos left behind when he made the move.

Enemy is out now through Universal Music Italia.