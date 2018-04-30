When Saquon Barkley was drafted, most New York Giants fans were happy that their team got their running back of the future.

Not only are the fans happy, but they are also snatching up his jersey like no other first-round draft pick ever. According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, Barkley generated more jersey sales than any other rookie on Thursday night.

The second best-selling jersey was Baker Mayfield, and the third best selling one was Sam Darnold of the New York Jets. It sure seems fighting that each of the top three picks was in the top three of jersey sales in the first night of their NFL careers.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted his prediction on Thursday night that No. 26 jerseys for new teammate Barkley will be the top-seller next year. Barkley wore number 26 at Penn State, and it is not currently worn by any player on the Giants’s roster.

Barkley is only the second player to ever earn a perfect grade from New York Giants general manager Dave Gettelman since he started scouting college players in 1986. The other player was Peyton Manning.

The Giants believe they have a superstar in Barkley to go along with the rockstar in Becham Jr.