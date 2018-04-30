Apparently Sasha Obama is a fan of music festivals. She attended the 2017 Lollapalooza, and attended the 2018 Broccoli City Festival this past weekend. The former first daughter received the VIP treatment at the Earth Day celebration.

She was kicking it backstage with Cardi B and Offset. All three of them were all smiles for the black and white picture. It’s so crazy to think how much Sasha has grown, and now she’s hanging out with two of Hip Hop’s biggest stars.

The couple both performed at the festival. Bardi came out for what was her last performance until Bruno Mars’ 24K Tour, and Offset performed with his crew.