Another successful Broccoli City Festival is in the books. The millennial, DC-based event drew more than 30,000 people to celebrate the Earth, and watch their favorite artists take the stage.

This year’s line-up included Migos, Miguel, Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, Rich the Kid, Daniel Caesar, and H.E.R. Not only was the action-packed weekend filled with lit performances, the eco-friendly event featured living awareness, art, fitness, and healthy eating.

Keep scrolling to see a few highlights from the festival:

There was nearly 34,000 attendees.

The festival partnered with Toyota Green for a day of gardening the week of the festival. There were also other events leading up to the festival including 5K run, two-day conference, community cleanups and more.

H.E.R. joined Daniel Caesar to serenade the crowd with their hit single, “Best Part.”

Nipsey Hussle concluded his performance with a politically-charged message.

Cardi turned up for what is her last performance until she gives birth, and goes on tour with Bruno Mars.

Sasha Obama is all grown up now and was kicking it backstage with Cardi and Offset.