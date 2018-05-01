Waiting a year for the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War is going to be tough, but we’ll only have to wait a few more weeks for the next Marvel movie to hit theaters. Ant-Man and the Wasp is the sequel to Ant-Man, following Scott Lang after he teamed up with the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

There’s been some speculation about when exactly in the MCU timeline Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place, but this new trailer doesn’t provide any clues. In fact, the only other Marvel movie it references is the first Ant-Man. It’s a lot of fun nonetheless, with Paul Rudd back as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly getting joint-billing as Hope Pym, aka the Wasp.

In addition, Michael Douglas returns as Hank Pym, while Michael Peña is back as Lang’s criminal pal Luis. New cast members include Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Randall Park as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be in theaters on July 3rd.