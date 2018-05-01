Bobby Brown was reportedly having a difficult time watching the filming of scenes involving his late daughter Bobbi Kristina in his forthcoming biopic on BET.

According to Billboard, the singer poured his heart out in a recent interview.

Just the thought of her and looking at my youngest daughter and my other kids, knowing they’ll never get to know their oldest sister is a struggle. It gets rough sometimes. Of course, I have to go through it because I can’t change it.

Brown’s biopic, The Bobby Brown Story, is the second installment of The New Edition Story, which aired on BET last year.

Woody McClain, who is reprising his role as Bobby Brown, spoke about the atmosphere on set when it came to the scenes involving Bobbi Kristina. He said:

You would see the emotions on his face, (him) tearing up. I would quickly switch the subject. I don’t want him to relive it again. Those are super tough moments.”

Bobbi Kristina was found face down in her bathtub, and remained in a coma for six months before passing away due to lobar pneumonia. A judge ruled that he former boyfriend, Nick Gordon was responsible for her death and he was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

In honor, Bobby launched Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, for women who has dealt with domestic violence.