Can you picture Bow Wow and Nas featured on the same track? Apparently it was supposed to happen seven years ago.
This is not another #BowWowChallenge because the Price of Fame rapper has receipts. He took to Instagram to upload a screenshot of a conversation he had with the Queensbridge rapper via Twitter DM.
The former 106 & Park host reached out to Nas asked what’d he have to do for a feature on his album. The “Made You Look” rapper responded asking for a contact, but it doesn’t look like Shad ever got back to him.
He didn’t share how the conversation ended after that, but he did say that it’s still a desire of his to hop on a song with the Hip Hop legend. Perhaps he’ll get a shot on Nas’ upcoming album, which has been “completed” for the past two years now.