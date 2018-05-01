Bow Wow Was Supposed to Collaborate With Was in 2011

Can you picture Bow Wow and Nas featured on the same track? Apparently it was supposed to happen seven years ago.

This is not another #BowWowChallenge because the Price of Fame rapper has receipts. He took to Instagram to upload a screenshot of a conversation he had with the Queensbridge rapper via Twitter DM.

The former 106 & Park host reached out to Nas asked what’d he have to do for a feature on his album. The “Made You Look” rapper responded asking for a contact, but it doesn’t look like Shad ever got back to him.

He didn’t share how the conversation ended after that, but he did say that it’s still a desire of his to hop on a song with the Hip Hop legend. Perhaps he’ll get a shot on Nas’ upcoming album, which has been “completed” for the past two years now.