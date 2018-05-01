Daz Dillinger Claims Kanye West Took Out A Restraining Order Against Him Over Alleged “Crip Alert”

Kanye West isn’t really looking for friends, citing his recent, unpopular views of President Donald Trump, but his point of view has earned him an indefinite enemy with the Dogg Pound’s Daz Dillinger.

According to a recent post on YouTube, Daz issued a “Crip alert”, urging all Crips to “fuck Kanye ass up on GP”, for his recent statements in support of President Trump, banning him from his current home state of California.

Daz has now asserted that Yeezy put out a restraining order against him because of the statements.

Say it ain’t so Kanye!