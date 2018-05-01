For The First Time In LeBron James’ Career Vegas Has His Team As Underdogs In Their Eastern Conference Matchup

For The First Time In LeBron James’ Career Vegas Has His Team As Underdogs In Their Eastern Conference Matchup

If there ever was a time to dethrone LeBron James, now is the time.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have knocked the Toronto Raptors out of the playoffs the last two years, but the Raptors are finally the most favored team to win this series. We hope to play like it when the two teams begin their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup Tuesday night with Game 1 in Toronto.

The Cavaliers won the conference final in six games over the Raptors in 2016 and swept a semifinals meeting last season en route to their third consecutive conference crown. This time around, the Raptors are out of excuses.

Toronto was the No. 1 seed during the regular season, clearly the best and the most consistent team in the East. The Raptors were the only team that held its own with the Warriors and Rockets both on the court and in the ledger. Toronto was a +7.8 in average scoring margin this season, No. 2 behind Houston (+8.5) and ahead of Golden State (+6). The closest East team was Philadelphia at +4.5.

For everything the Cavaliers just went through in the first round, the Raptors are better equipped now more so than ever before.

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are out to prove, they’re ready to slay the king.