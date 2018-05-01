Three singles from J. Cole‘s surprise fifth studio album KOD made their debut on the Billboard Hot 100’s top ten list. In his first week, the Fayetteville rapper controlled the 6,8, and 10 spots with “ATM”, “Kevin’s Heart”, and “KOD”, respectively.

Last week, Cole debuted music videos for “ATM” and “Kevin’s Heart” the latter which featured comedian Kevin Hart. The single “KOD” did not have a video supporting it but instead just seems to be the appealing track for fans of the album. According to Billboard, the Dreamville rapper is the first artist in the Hot 100’s archives to have debuted three songs in the top 10 simultaneously.

Despite the success of his work, J. Cole could not score the number one spot which is still controlled by Drake with the track "Nice For What" that has been at the top spot for three weeks.

One week after it’s release, J.Cole’s ‘KOD’ became his fifth number one album on the Billboard 200 list making this his fourth album to debut at number 1. Cole’s sophomore LP, ‘Born Sinner’ is the only album that did not debut at number one, but did become number one later on.

According to Billboard, ‘KOD’ moved 397,000 album equivalent units in its first week, beating out the next highest first week sales from Justin Timberlake’s ‘Man of the Woods’ which sold 293,000 copies.

Following the release of ‘KOD’ J. Cole announced that there will be a music festival presented by Cole’s record label Dreamville records that will be held in the rapper/producer’s home state of North Carolina in Raleigh. A list of performers has not yet been released although one can assume that Cole’s artists J.I.D and Bas will be on the list.

The festival that is reportedly centered on supporting the local culture will take place on September 15.