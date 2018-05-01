Kanye West is known for setting the cyber-world on fire with his thoughts and tweets, but his latest interview with TMZ has landed him in hot water once again.

During the interview on Tuesday (May 1), Kanye was in the TMZ offices discussing his latest Twitter rant and also his new direction, but ended up spending a large amount of time talking about Donald Trump and what a big fan he is of the president.

“I just love Trump. That’s my boy,” West declared at one point in the visit. “So many rappers [used to] love Trump, but then he get into office, and now they don’t love him. Trump is one of rap’s favorite people.”

In addition to appearing alone, Kanye also appeared on the show with Candace Owens where they explained “free thought” and how it can make the world a better place when you come from a place of love.

“I think that it’s important for people to be able to express themselves regardless if the opinion is popular or not,” Owens said. “That’s why I appreciate Kanye because he gave me the ability to feel confident about how I felt and right about what I was doing.”

But it wasn’t all love, things took a turn for the next level sunken place after Kanye decided to speak on American slavery. During the conversation, Kanye said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice.”

After making the asinine statement, he immediately went into, “It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned. I like the word ‘imprisoned’ because slavery goes too directly to the idea of blacks, so prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. That we’re the human race.”

TMZ correspondent Van took great offense and fired back. The “Red Pill” podcaster responded that he was hurt by West’s comments about slavery and warned of the weight that the rapper’s words carry with the public. The clip cuts out as West is telling the staffer he is sorry he hurt him.

Check out the exchange below.