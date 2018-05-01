The highly-anticipated, damn near 2 hour interview with Kanye West and Charlamagne Tha God is finally here, and Ye spilled all the tea.

The radio personality dived right into the rapper’s mental state, which has been questioned in the media ever since the release of his last album, The Life of Pablo. Yeezy referred to the breakdown as a “breakthrough” and said “fear, stress, control, and manipulation” all played factors. However, he said he’s in a “stronger” mental space and used the world as his therapist.

“It’s just an innate feeling. I want to express. I decided to use this platform to express some breakthroughs since going to the hospital,” Kanye said when asked about his latest Twitter rants. And of course within the hour and 45 minute conversation in Yeezus’ home, the rapper had to explain his reasons for endorsing America’s Most Hated, President Donald Trump.

“I don’t have all the answers that a celebrity is supposed to have. But I could tell you when he was running it’s like I felt something. The fact that he won it’s like, it proved something. It proved that anything is possible in America. That Donald Trump can be the President of America. I’m not talking about what he’s done since he’s been in office. The fact that he was able to do it … When I see an outsider infiltrate, I connect to that.”

Watch the interview in its entirety below: