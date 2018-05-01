Kehlani hopped on the “bae mix” of Saweetie’s “Icy Girl.” Instead of adding a smooth, melodic hook to the track as expected, she started spitting bars.

“Can’t stop, ain’t stop, too hot / Came out like the daughter of Aaliyah and 2Pac,” Kehlani rapped. Her fans immediately called for a rap album to which she responded, “I may rap a lil more often! It’s fun!”

This isn’t the singer’s first time spitting bars, and isn’t her favorite she admitted.

Listen to the “Icy Girl” remix, and continue scrolling to hear Baelani’s favorite rap verse from herself.