Kehlani hopped on the “bae mix” of Saweetie’s “Icy Girl.” Instead of adding a smooth, melodic hook to the track as expected, she started spitting bars.

“Can’t stop, ain’t stop, too hot / Came out like the daughter of Aaliyah and 2Pac,” Kehlani rapped. Her fans immediately called for a rap album to which she responded, “I may rap a lil more often! It’s fun!”

ahaaaaaa i may rap a lil more often ! it’s fun! https://t.co/ck0YgGRg3Q — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 28, 2018

This isn’t the singer’s first time spitting bars, and isn’t her favorite she admitted.

aye i DID drop “already won” a few months ago and that def has my favorite rap verse from myself innit — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 28, 2018

Listen to the “Icy Girl” remix, and continue scrolling to hear Baelani’s favorite rap verse from herself.