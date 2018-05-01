Miguel Vibes Out With Performance of “Come Through and Chill” on The Tonight Show

Miguel is still on the promo run for his chart-topping 2017 album War & Leisure, visiting Jimmy Fallon last night (April 30) to perform his latest single “Come Through and Chill” on The Tonight Show.

In just over four minutes, the R&B crooner shows us why he’s a key reason soul music is far from dead, performing majority of the song in a seat while his female counterpart does all types of acrobatic dance moves under red light district-inspired lighting. To say it was a sensual show is an understatement.

Watch Miguel perform “Come Through and Chill” below to see what we mean: