Kentucky-bred, GRAMMY-nominated hip-hop collective Nappy Roots is building on their Southern rap empire by launching a new company that will produce craft beer and also dabble into television production.

The 40Akerz & a Brew business venture originally derived from the group’s home brewery, Atlantucky, which introduced two craft beers in 2017 at Atlanta-based Monday Night Brewing. Both brews did so well that it only made sense to expand.

The new beers set to launch under the new company include Watermelon, Chiquen & Gritz, dropping tomorrow (May 2) at Against the Grain Brewery in Louisville, and The Humdinger at the aforementioned Monday Night Brewing on May 18 in Atlanta.

On the television production side, Nappy Roots are currently developing a reality show that will follow the band as they visit craft breweries — basically along the lines of the programming you see on VICELAND.

Visit www.nappyroots.com for more information on the new business plan, but check out one of our favorite hits from the group below: